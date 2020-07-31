The latest on a possibly-crumbling season of Major League Baseball: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred tells Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today that if the sport doesn't do better managing the coronavirus, it could shut down the season, ESPN reports.

That follows two positive COVID-19 tests for St. Louis Cardinals players, an outcome that postponed tonight's game between the Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers.

And that follows postponements linked to the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies, who played each other last weekend amid an outbreak that has resulted in 18 Marlins players and two coaches testing positive.

Manfred is empowered to shut down the season and the report suggests he could go that way if there's another outbreak. That shutdown could come as soon as Monday, according to the report, if players continue to not strictly follow protocols on and off the field (One high-ranking official says "There are some bad decisions being made").