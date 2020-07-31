U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) expects two of its U.S. flat-rolled mill blast furnaces that were temporarily idled due to COVID-19 to remain that way through the rest of 2020, company executives said during today's earnings conference call.

The idled No. 4 blast furnace at the Gary Works in Indiana and BF-A at Granite City in Illinois have combined annual capacity of 2.9M st.

The company said it is taking a longer-term view on the pre-COVID idling at the Great Lakes Works, where it has three idled blast furnaces representing 3.8M st/year of capacity, and the Keetac iron ore operations in Minnesota.

Given the challenges presented by the coronavirus, the company remains focused on cost improvements and conserving cash, CEO David Burritt said.

U.S. Steel fell 9.5% in today's trade after reporting a Q1 net loss of $589M on sales of $2.09B, down from net income of $68M on sales of $3.55B a year earlier.