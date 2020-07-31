Gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) wrapped up their best monthly gain in more than four years, settling +1% at $1,985.90/oz. after earlier breaking above $2,000 for the first time.

July's 10.3% gain marked the yellow metal's best monthly rise since February 2016.

Seeing "plenty of upside left in this rally," Australia & New Zealand Banking Group thinks the current backdrop is "highly conducive, with unwavering support from central banks likely to see monetary easing policies remain in place for the foreseeable future. This will keep bond yields low, raise inflation expectations and potentially keep the U.S. dollar weak."

Analysts say gold also has been aided by a slump in the dollar, with the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropping to its lowest in more than two years this week and tumbling more than 4% in July for its biggest monthly decline since September 2010.

