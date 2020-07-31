Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announces another round of layoffs at its Wichita, Kan., facility due to the latest production rate reduction for Boeing's 737 MAX and the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spirit says it will reduce the headcount on its commercial jet programs by 1,100 employees, resulting in 450 new layoffs after taking into account previous layoffs, employees transitioning to defense programs and temporary special projects, and buyouts.

The 737 MAX production rate reduction is the third this year, lowering Spirit's production to 72 jets from 125 jets and a drop of more than 80% from 2019 production rates.

Anticipating sharply lower 737 MAX deliveries in the coming years, Spirit reportedly has spoken with lenders about loosening some of its debt terms.