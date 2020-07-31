Executives at Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) told investors today that some refining capacity currently offline might permanently close depending on the future course of the coronavirus, while new capacity additions likely will be delayed.

Demand for gasoline and distillates has recovered by 80%-90% since the worst of the pandemic, but jet fuel demand has rebounded only 30%, and because refineries cannot make products such as diesel without producing jet fuel as well, output will be restrained, PBF CEO Thomas Nimbley said.

"I'm not convinced that we could get to full utilization in this industry if jet demand is where it is today," Nimbley said on today's earnings conference call.

PBF ran its six refineries at an average 70% of capacity during Q2, and Nimbley said they will continue to run at lower rates until sustained product demand justifies higher production.

Phillips 66 said its refinery utilization in July has been in the low 80% range compared with an average 75% utilization rate during Q2.

Demand improvements for this fall will be affected by how much the resurgence of COVID-19 affects people's commutes to work and children returning to school, Phillips execs said, estimating that driving to and from school accounts for ~5% of gasoline demand.