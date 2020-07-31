Honeywell (HON +0.1% ) is looking for acquisition targets, CFO Greg Lewis tells WSJ, despite a sharp decline in Q2 revenue and weaker demand in some business lines due to COVID-19.

Honeywell will target companies that could expand capabilities such as connected industrial software, possibly through artificial intelligence or technical solutions, Lewis says, adding that instead of building the technology itself, making outside investments could make more sense because it is faster.

To support the M&A push, Honeywell said last week it had hired Emily McNeal, former CFO of e-commerce firm Flipkart, as its new global head of M&A.

By structurally reducing its costs, Honeywell has the resources to look at new acquisitions, says William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann, but "I would almost think they would buy some stock before they spend a lot of money on an acquisition."

Honeywell reported better than expected Q2 earnings but revenues fell 19% Y/Y, with the worst drop in its aerospace segment.