Dominion Energy (D -0.6% ) drifts lower after reporting better than expected adjusted Q2 earnings but revenues that fell well short of estimates.

Q2 GAAP loss totaled $1.2B, with the difference primarily attributable to $2.8B in impairment charges associated with the Atlantic Coast gas pipeline and Supply Header projects.

Dominion canceled the $8B project earlier this month due to regulatory uncertainty following years of delays and billions of dollars of cost overruns.

There was a need for the pipeline and that will now be left unmet, CFO James Chapman said during today's earnings conference call.

The company issued in-line guidance for Q3, seeing EPS of $0.85-$1.05 vs. $0.99 analyst consensus, and reaffirms guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $3.37-$3.63 vs. $3.53 consensus.

Also, Dominion named co-COO Robert Blue as its new President and CEO effective Oct. 1, when current Chairman, President and CEO Thomas Farrell will become Executive Chair.