Aboard Air Force One, President Trump confirmed he plans to bar Chinese-owned social app TikTok (BDNCE) from operating in the United States, with action coming as soon as tomorrow.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” he told traveling reporters.

He clarified that he might use an executive order or even emergency economic powers to do so. “Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that."

He also made it clear that he was not in favor of a deal to let a U.S. company buy the company's American operations. Reports that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was in talks to buy those operations made a news splash today.

