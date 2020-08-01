A fund manager on Fed's bailout bias - and trends to watch from here
- Public attention to Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Q2 letter has crystallized around a single concept he discusses: the "Fed put" that has an exuberant market unafraid of risk, expecting a backstop from continued easy money.
- Along with those much-quoted excerpts about investors being "infantilized" by the Fed ("It’s as if the Fed considers them foolish children, unable to rationally set the prices of securities so it must intervene ... As with the 30-year-olds still living in their parents’ basements, we can only wonder whether the markets will ever be expected to make it on their own"), he also entertainingly digs into specific-company instances of valuation-unbound exuberance.
- "The madness has gotten so out of hand that bankrupt car rental giant Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) was at one point even considering an offering of its shares in lieu of a standard debtor-in-possession loan to facilitate the company’s reorganization. These companies are like Schrödinger’s cat – both alive and dead at the same time," he writes. "They are closed for business, the operating model rendered uneconomic, the customers scared away, but their shares tell a story of viability."
- And not long after struggling theater chain AMC posted a going-concern warning in June, shares actually traded above their early February level, he notes. "By contrast, over this same time period, AMC’s subordinated bonds reflected a much harsher reality, trading down from 90 to 30 cents on the dollar."
- In the first quarter, Baupost's team was "substantial purchasers" of securities, "especially from late February through the end of March," then significant net sellers in Q2 amid the strong price rally - though they also took new positions.
- Reviewing the portfolio (and what's ahead for the investments), he notes the firm's biggest position (in subrogation claims and equity of Pacific Gas and Electric) wasn't impacted by COVID-19 fallout, and he's awaiting a "substantial initial distribution" later this month from a trust established for subrogation creditors.
- He expects substantial efficiency benefits for Virgin Media's (NASDAQ:LBTYA) combination with O2 (NYSE:TEF). And Baupost expects eBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) revenues to grow "well in excess of volume growth" as it begins to replace PayPal with its own managed payments.
- And he expects adverse COVID-19 developments to reverse: Xerox (NYSE:XRX) shares fell after shelving an HP takeover, but have recovered; and HD Supply's (NASDAQ:HDS) company split was delayed, but now is expected to be completed by year-end.
- Some of the highest-conviction changes expected to be longest lasting from the COVID-19 pandemic: Acceleration of the digitalization of the U.S.and global economies; New ways of working, learning, and providing healthcare; Partial reversal of globalization and the development of an American industrial policy; Reckoning with the life and death implications of inequality; and Real Estate becomes more challenged as an asset class with deteriorating fundamentals for retail, hotel, and possibly office properties.
- As examples, he points to the boom in business at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay and other online retailers (and "no part of retail is fully immune to this trend," Klarman notes, saying at one time people said the following would never be bought online: eyeglasses, mattresses, apparel, home furnishings, televisions, bathroom and kitchen tile, perishable foodstuffs, and automobiles). And it seems unlikely we will fully revert back to regular meetings from Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and related gatherings.
- As for real estate, while every property is different, he expects that fundamentals will continue to worsen for retail ("The U.S. had become over-stored" with four times more retail real estate per capital than Europe), hotels (demand has recently fallen almost 70%), and even office properties, depending on the stickiness of work-from-home.