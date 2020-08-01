GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) unit Greenwich Biosciences announces the FDA nod for the use of Epidiolex (cannabidiol) oral solution to treat seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients at least one year old.

TSC is an inherited disorder characterized by the growth of benign tumors in many parts of the body. Sufferers may experience seizures when they form in the brain.

The agency reviewed the application under Priority Review status.

Epidiolex was first approved in the U.S. in June 2018 for the treatment of seizures associated with two rare and severe types of childhood epilepsy called Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.