FDA OKs first semi-quantitative blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies

  • The FDA approves two blood tests developed at Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), the ADVIA Centaur COV2G and Attelica COV2G, that estimate the quantity of a patient's antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The semi-quantitative assays are the first such tests approved in the U.S.
  • Being able to estimate the quantity of antibodies may be useful in determining the degree of immunity against subsequent infection.
  • All the serology tests approved to date are qualitative, meaning that they detect the presence of antibodies (a "yes/no" result) but not the specific quantities.
