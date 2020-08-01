FDA OKs first semi-quantitative blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies
Aug. 01, 2020 9:08 AM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)By: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The FDA approves two blood tests developed at Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), the ADVIA Centaur COV2G and Attelica COV2G, that estimate the quantity of a patient's antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The semi-quantitative assays are the first such tests approved in the U.S.
- Being able to estimate the quantity of antibodies may be useful in determining the degree of immunity against subsequent infection.
- All the serology tests approved to date are qualitative, meaning that they detect the presence of antibodies (a "yes/no" result) but not the specific quantities.