Teenagers across the U.S. are looking to Redmond for a TikTok rescue package, although it's unclear if a deal will be allowed by the U.S. government.

Wedbush Securities thinks a deal would make strategic sense for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at some levels.

"Microsoft buying TikTok and these US operations would resolve the security issues with this app and also give Redmond a crown jewel on the consumer social media front at a time that other FAANG peers (Facebook, Alphabet) are under massive regulatory scrutiny with anti-trust concerns swirling," writes analyst Dan Ives.

Ives says the firm will be watching potential talks closely as ultimately if Microsoft did make this acquisition it would make strategic sense on its networked assets path, although investors would take some time to get comfortable with this new consumer avenue and financial impact.

A Microsoft-TikTok pairing would give Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) a new challenge to face.

Late last night Trump indicated a TikTok ban is imminent