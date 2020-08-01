Another brutal month for Macau revenue as investors look ahead
- Macau gross gaming fell by 94.5% Y/Y in July to $1.34B patacas, according to a release by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau earlier today.
- The tally just slightly edged the consensus estimate for a drop of 95.0%, but investors are already looking forward with Macau starting to issue visas to Mainland visitors this month.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
