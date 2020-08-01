Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose more than 5% this week, a deserved return following a blowout quarter that topped bottom-line consensus estimates by almost $9 per share.

But there was some caution following the results as Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing business, saw revenue of of $10.81B. That was up 29% from the year-ago period, but just shy of estimates of $11B.

That indicates that Amazon’s big beat came from home shopping, not surprising as the quarter covered the worst months of the pandemic lockdown. The strength of e-commerce was further illustrated by the performance of other online retailers, although that may have gone largely unnoticed with all eyes on Amazon.

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY), which does not hold Amazon, rose 10.7% this past week.

The momentum of IBUY has been strong, up 20% in an month, 64% in 6 months and 64.2% year to date, all blowing past the gains of the S&P. Amazon is up 71.3% year to date.

The ETF is comfortably above the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. But the RSI stands at 75.33, just in overbought territory, about where it has been since lockdown measures began.

IBUY benefited from a very strong week for its top holding, Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK), which makes up 3.93% of the fund.

Overstock rose more than 42% this past week thanks to a huge top-line beat where its online retail business doubled, with Q2 revenue coming in at $782.54M. That blew past expectations of $102M. Shares are up a staggering 972% year to date.

The trend looks bullish even with the price surge, with institutional money pouring into stay-at-home names.

“Overstock.com appears to be a highly competitive current capital gain prospect. Its near-term opportunity arising from the speed of its achievement of prior price gain forecasts seems to be a reasonable time investment speculation,” Peter F. Way wrote on Seeking Alpha. “Actual price drawdown risk looks like a good tradeoff with the rate and size of the possible capital gain.”

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings has the stock at a neutral 3.49, with top grades for momentum and EPS revisions and the worst mark for profitability. Overstock ranks 89 out of 438 in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Under the Radar

The Citi Panic/Euphoria Model measure of market sentiment looks like its about to jump off the euphoria end of the chart.

The model, which looks at inputs like newsletter bullishness and options trading, is at levels not seen since 2002.