Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has removed more than 30,000 apps from its China app store, according to Qimai Research Institute.

Game apps accounted for 90% of the purged apps.

179K game apps still remain.

Apple sent a reminder to game developers on July 8 about its plans for the removal if apps didn’t meet regulatory requirements for payments by the end of the month.

Shares of Apple spiked above $400 on Friday, driven by strong earnings. Analysts were impressed by the beat in the face of pandemic concerns.

