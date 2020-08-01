Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has "a long history of providing a reliable and growing dividend... we take that very seriously," VP Neil Chapman said on yesterday's earnings conference call, adding that the company plans to cut operating expenses further and defer expenses where possible, which "will enable us to maintain the dividend and hold debt at its current level."

The dividend commitment comes at a significant cost: Exxon already cut its capital spending plan by about a third to $23B earlier this year, and Chapman indicated that next year's outlays likely will shrink to $19B.

The scaled-down outlook may appease investors in the short run - the stock closed yesterday with a modest gain despite reporting a sizable Q2 loss - but with less money being spent on new projects, questions remain over how much the company may need to sacrifice in long-term investments so vital to success in a cyclical business.

Exxon's cash flow for the year covers 70% of its capital program and none of the dividend, which is being supported through the balance sheet, says RBC analyst Pavel Molchanov.

"As such, there is no avoiding a sizable increase in leverage," Molchanov writes, expecting Exxon's net debt as a percentage of capital will rise from 19% at year-end 2019 to 27% at year-end 2020 - the highest leverage ratio since Exxon merged with Mobil in 1999.

"While we see the dividend as safe - if for no other reason than management's desire to maintain S&P Aristocrat status - the cash flow outspend is colossal under current conditions," Molchanov says.