Roland Busch will take over as Siemens' (OTCPK:SIEGY) President and CEO from Joe Kaeser in early October instead of when Kaeser's contract expires in January, according to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The company named Busch to succeed Kaeser in March while not specifying the exact timing of the change, saying only that Busch would take the top role by Feb. 3 next year.

Siemens shareholders recently approved the spinoff of the company's energy business, one of Kaeser's last major moves to reshape the company.