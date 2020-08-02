Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.26 ; GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.30 .

Revenue of $694.3M (-15.9% Y/Y) beats by $29.92M .

"We are pleased to announce a transaction with Siemens Healthineers – delivering immediate and compelling value to our shareholders, while bringing us even closer to realizing our transformative vision," said Dow Wilson, President and CEO.

The company has cancelled Q3 earnings conference call amid transaction with Siemens Healthineers.

Prior: Siemens Healthineers near $15B deal for Varian - Bloomberg

Press Release