Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-64.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.61M (-23.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DLB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.