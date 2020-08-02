National Retail Properties Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 02, 2020 12:32 PM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)NNNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.67 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.84M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NNN has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.