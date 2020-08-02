Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-54.1% Y/Y) and the consensus net premium earned estimate is $840.71M (-10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MCY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten net premium earned estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. net premium earned estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.