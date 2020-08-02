Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-38.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.57B (-2.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Gross margin rate of 10.7% and Operating margin rate of 5.7%.

Over the last 2 years, TSN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.