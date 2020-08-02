Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-89.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $919.93M (-24.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects EBIT margin rate of 5.1%.

Over the last 2 years, LEG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.