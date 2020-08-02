Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.62 (-198.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $474.75M (-31.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Restaurant margin rate of 3.0%.

Over the last 1 year, TXRH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward.