Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.49B (-48.1% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate Refining & Marketing Margin of $7.95/bbl.

Over the last 2 years, MPC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.