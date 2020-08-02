Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-98.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $586.01M (-42.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FANG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.

