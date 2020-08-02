Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.41 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $179.93M (-86.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Comparable system RevPAR of -66.0%.

Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.