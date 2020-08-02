Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.84B (-15.6% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA estimated at $281.9M.

Over the last 2 years, MOS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.