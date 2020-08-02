Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+290.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $845.44M (+100.2% Y/Y).

Analyst expect net bookings $840.6M vs guidance $800-850M; Non-GAAP Gross margin of 54.9%.

Over the last 1 year, TTWO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.