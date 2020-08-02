SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $319.55M (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SEDG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.