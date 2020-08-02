Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.04M (+17.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FIVN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.