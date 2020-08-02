Realty Income (NYSE:O) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 3rd, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.82 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $356.77M (-2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, O has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.

