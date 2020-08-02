Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) plans to permanently close its oil refineries in Martinez and Gallup, eliminating 800 jobs, in response to lower fuels demand.

The company said it plans to use the Martinez facility as an oil-storage facility and is evaluating its future use to produce renewable diesel.

Annual capacity of Martinez is ~161,000 bbls/day and Gallup ~27,000 bbls/day.

The company had earlier idled the two facilities following weak demand due to COVID-19 outbreaks, as they were highest-cost facilities among its 16 refineries, the company mentioned in its Q1 conference call.

The company also said that the closings are not anticipated to result in supply disruptions.