Varian Medical (NYSE:VAR) agreed to combine with Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF) in a deal valued at $16.4 billion, confirming a report late Saturday that the Siemens spin-off would acquire the Palo Alto-based medical device and software maker.

The deal, at $177.50 in cash, is a 24% premium to Varian's Friday close.

