The FDA approval of MorphoSys' Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) for treatment-resistant diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) triggered a $25 million milestone payment and royalties, expected to be high single-digit-to-low double-digits, on net sales to licensor Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), the company announced.

Xencor out-licensed exclusive global rights to the humanized Fc-modified cytolytic anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, which incorporates its engineered Fc domain, to MorphoSys in 2010.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and licensee Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) will co-commercialize the product in the U.S.

Xencor reported trailing twelve months revenue of $77M. Learn more about XNCR's financial situation here.