SpaceX (SPACE)- ferried astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken landed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, the AP reported, marking the first splashdown in the last 45 years of NASA travel, the space agency announced Sunday.

The SpaceX mission to the International Space Station began on May 30, and was a key achievement, marking the competition between the Elon Musk-headed space organization and Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Boeing may not launch its crew until 2021.

SpaceX needs six weeks to inspect the capsule before launching the next crew around the end of September. This next mission of four astronauts will spend a full six months aboard the space station, the AP noted.