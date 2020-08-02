Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and TPG agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars on loans funding their real estate investment trusts so that that they won't have to face margin calls if the COVID-19 pandemic deflates the value of their underlying assets, which include hotels, apartment blocks, and office buildings, the Financial Times reports.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) made unplanned repayments of $200M and pledged $414M of additional collateral to banks, according to regulatory filings last week. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) paid more than $160M.

BXMT set aside $178M to meet potential losses, including a hotel and apartment building in New York, the pandemic-struck city were 23% of its portfolio is located.

The two companies have already reached some agreements with their own borrowers, who sought relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From April to June, BXMT completed 13 loan modifications.

Analysts expect that more such adjustment will be needed to align credit agreements with the current environment.

In the past six months, TRTX has declined 58% and BXMT 37% vs. the financials sector median performance of -30%.

