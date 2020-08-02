Chilean regulators reject lithium producer SQM's environmental compliance plan for the Atacama salt flat.

Chile's Environmental Superintendent approved SQM's compliance plan early last year after an investigation found the miner had overdrawn lithium-rich brine from the salt flat, but the regulator now says it will reopen the process to comply with a December decision by a regional environmental court which invalidated SQM's plan, saying it did not go far enough.

The process does not immediately affect SQM's ability to operate on the flat but is another headache for the miner, which is seeking to expand its operations at Atacama.

SQM shares recently were reiterated with an Equal Weight rating at Morgan Stanley, which does not expect the stock to outperform in 2020 due to low lithium prices in an oversupplied market.