Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit nearly a one-year high of $12.1K early Sunday, and then, shortly after, "flash crashed" all the way down to $10.7K in the space of a few minutes. At current pixel time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $11.1K.
The sudden price drop forced liquidation of nearly $1.4B worth of positions across major exchanges, reports Coindesk.
Also caught up in the flash crash was red-hot Ethereum (ETH-USD), which plunged more than 20%.
In Sunday evening precious metals action, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is again making a push for $2K, earlier climbing as high as $1,994, before pulling back to the current $1,988, up 0.7% on the session. Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) is ahead 2% to $24.70.
