Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hit nearly a one-year high of $12.1K early Sunday, and then, shortly after, "flash crashed" all the way down to $10.7K in the space of a few minutes. At current pixel time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $11.1K.

The sudden price drop forced liquidation of nearly $1.4B worth of positions across major exchanges, reports Coindesk.

Also caught up in the flash crash was red-hot Ethereum (ETH-USD), which plunged more than 20%.