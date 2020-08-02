Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) says it agrees to sell its Speedway convenience store and gas station chain to Seven & i Holdings' (OTCPK:SVNDF) 7-Eleven subsidiary for $21B in cash.

The deal includes ~3,900 convenience stores and would bring 7-Eleven's retail footprint in the U.S. and Canada to ~14K locations.

Under the agreement, expected to close early next year, Marathon will supply 7-Eleven with ~7.7B gallons per year of fuel for 15 years.

Marathon says it plans to use the anticipated ~$16.5B in proceeds to pay down debt to protect its investment grade credit profile and return capital to shareholders.

The deal comes less than a year after Marathon agreed to spin off the Speedway chain under pressure from activist investors including Elliott Management.