Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) says it is committed to try to buy TikTok's U.S. operations, after CEO Satya Nadella discussed a potential deal during a phone call today with Pres. Trump.

Following the conversation, the company issued a blog post saying it would move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok parent ByteDance (BDNCE), aiming to complete negotiations by Sept. 15.

"Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns," the company said. "It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury."

Microsoft said TikTok operations under its ownership would build on the popular user experience while adding privacy and security protections.

The proposed transaction has gained the blessing of top Trump administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, as well as several Republican lawmakers, after the president's Friday night comments that he preferred a TikTok ban in the U.S. instead of a sale took all sides by surprise.