Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) +2.2% says it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered into a restructuring support agreement with more than 75% of its senior lenders.

The agreement outlines a plan to reduce the funded debt by at least $630M and provide increased financial flexibility for its on-going operations.

Debtor-in-possession financing of $500M along with the cash on hand (including $90M unrestricted cash which is now being allowed to use) and cash flow will suffice the operational and restructuring needs.

DIP financing will convert to a $400M revolving credit facility from existing lenders upon the Company’s emergence from Chapter 11.

The company will continue to execute its plans to reduce headcount and realign store footprint.

Retail distress: The running list of bankruptcy filings in the retail sector since the pandemic started includes Ascena Retail, RTW Retailwinds, Lucky Brand, J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, Tuesday Morning, GNC Holdings and J. Crew.