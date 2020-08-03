Relief Therapeutics (OTCPK:RLFTF) and its partner U.S. partner NeuroRx announce that RLF-100 (aviptadil) showed rapid recovery from respiratory failure in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Simultaneously, independent researchers reported that aviptadil blocked replication of the SARS coronavirus in human lung cells and monocytes.

The clinical findings may be based on evidence that Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) inhibits the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung cells and immune cells (monocytes).

Results from a case-control study also reported that patients who survived being on ventilators had significantly higher levels of VIP in their blood than those who died of respiratory failure.

"We are conducting placebo-controlled trials to see whether the observations made in the case-control and open-label studies will be confirmed for less ill patients with COVID-19-related respiratory failure," said Prof. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and Chairman of NeuroRx.

