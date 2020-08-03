Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it's started legal proceedings against a unit of Monadelphous Group (OTCPK:MOPHY) over last year's fire at its Western Australia iron ore processing facility.

That comes after Monadelphous said it would contest a writ it got from Rio, and separately saying Rio's claim is for A$493M (about $351M), due to inability to process iron ore during the repairs.

Monadelphous says its Monadelphous Engineering Associates unit had been doing maintenance shutdown services before the fire; it says Rio claims that MEA breached terms of a contract and caused the fire.