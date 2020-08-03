HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.01.

Adj. revenue of $13.15B (-3.8% Y/Y) beats by $550M .

Net interest income of $6.9B down 9% on Q1 rate cuts. NIM of 1.33% down 21 bps largely driven by Asia down 27 bps and HSBC UK down 33 bps.

Non-interest income of$6.3B reflecting strong trading revenue in GBM and positive market impacts in insurance manufacturing.

ECL of $3.8B, reflects updates to forward economic guidance, particularly in the UK ring-fenced bank.

TNAV per share decreased by $0.10 vs. 1Q20, including a decrease of $0.18 per share in own credit adjustments.

CET ratio of 15.0%.

FY20 ECL in the range of $8B-$13B.

Mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth in RWAs in 2020.

