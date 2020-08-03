Asia-Pacific stocks mixed over surge in virus cases
Aug. 03, 2020 1:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +2.13% snaps six-day loss on yen pullback. The USD/JPY fell 0.02% to 105.84 Japanese yen from 105.90 yen on Friday.
- China +1.08% after the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI rose to its highest level in July to 52.8, above expectations of 51.3 and from 51.2 in June.
- Hong Kong -0.95%.
- Australia -0.29% as worries about the surge in coronavirus cases and rising US-China tensions weighed on sentiment.
- South Korea +0.09%. The IHS Markit PMI rose to 46.9 in July from 43.4 in June, however still below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.
- U.S. stock futures are trading mixed. Dow -0.25%; Nasdaq +0.32%. S&P -0.02%.
- White House working group on financial markets will propose actions against U.S.-listed Chinese companies, as China denies regulators access to their audit documentation.
- Gold soars to record high as virus fears lift safe-haven demand. Spot gold was steady at $1,973.94 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $1,984.66 in early Asian trade.
- ANZ reiterate their higher gold price forecast of $2300 with 12-month horizon.
- European markets to release PMI Manufacturing data.