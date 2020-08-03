Tiziana prices $57.25M follow-on ADS offering

Aug. 03, 2020 2:03 AM ETTiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)TLSABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) inks agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 11,009,615 of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $5.20/ADS in a registered direct offering. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of nominal value £0.03 each, following the recent forward split which became effective on 31 July 2020. The ADSs in the offering will be within existing shareholder authorities.
  • Gross proceeds should be ~$57.25M.
  • Net proceeds will be used for the development of product candidates, to initiate a trial in HCC patients with Milciclib, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is August 5.
