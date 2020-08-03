Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announces positive top-line data from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of lead asset, IMU-838, the selective oral DHODH inhibitor, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the cumulative number of combined unique active (CUA) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) lesions up to week 24 in patients receiving 45mg of IMU-838 once daily, by 62% (p=0.0002), as compared to placebo.

The tril also achieved its key secondary endpoint, showing a significant reduction in the cumulative number of CUA MRI lesions for the 30mg once daily dose, by 70% (p<0.0001), as compared to placebo.

All other secondary endpoints, including those based on other MRI parameters and on clinical endpoints such as relapse events, also provided a noticeable signal and numerical benefit.

The EMPhASIS trial randomized 210 patients in 36 centers across four European countries.

