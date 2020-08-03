Nio (NYSE:NIO) +4.3% premarket on reporting deliveries growth of 322.1% to 3,533 vehicles in July.

The company delivered 17,702 vehicles YTD, +111.3% Y/Y.

“In July, we are pleased to have achieved the second-highest monthly delivery results despite the impact on productions due to a 5-day suspension of manufacturing to prepare for EC6 productions and other flood-related supply chain challenges,” said William Bin Li, founder, Chairman, and CEO. “More proudly, we have achieved a record-high monthly order growth, attributed to a stronger demand of the ES8 and ES6, together with the increasing EC6 orders, thanks to the continuous support of our users. We believe we will be able to increase our production capacity significantly to support higher deliveries in the third quarter of 2020.”