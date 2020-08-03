Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) has joined forces with Riot Games, the developer of leading MOBA League of Legends, among others, for three-year exclusive license for live broadcasting the League of Legend Esports global events, including the world-renowned League of Legend World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and All-Star Event in China beginning in 2020 through the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational.

Carly Lee, the Vice Chairwoman of the Board and COO of Bilibili said, “Throughout the past decade, we have witnessed esports becoming mainstream and one of the most popular sports among China’s young generations. As an internet company headquartered in Shanghai, we also look forward to helping the city strengthen its leading position in the global esports industry.”